Emerging Warrnambool gymnast Ella Crawford is as passionate as she is talented about her sport.
The eight-year-old Our Lady Help of Christian's Primary School student, since picking up gymnastics four years ago has come on in leaps and bounds to be one of the state's most talented athletes.
She will now take her skills to the next level after being named in Victoria's gymnastics development squad, which provides opportunities for athletes and coaches throughout the state to advance through the high performance pathway.
The youngster, who trains with at the renowned YMCA Geelong in their IDS program (International Development Squad), said it was an honour to be selected in the state squad.
I started gymnastics because I wanted to do everything my sister did.- Ella Crawford
"I was so happy to find out I was selected as there were a lot of gymnasts who tried out," she said. "I had to attend a state squad testing day trial, I was so nervous.
"I will (now) have four training sessions at the State Gymnastics Centre."
Ella, who loves "flipping and going to competitions", said her passion for gymnastics came from her family.
She spends 14 hours a week hard at work training and countless hours on the road with her parents pursuing her dream.
"I started gymnastics at home and had my first session in the gym at four years old," she said.
"I started gymnastics because I wanted to do everything my sister did."
She is inspired by her heroes who she watches regularly.
"My favourite gymnast is Katelyn Ohashi and Simone Biles and my favourite Australian Gymnast is Georgia Godwin," she said.
She had plenty of people to thank for their help in getting her this far in the journey.
"I would like to thank my parents and all my coaches for their help and support," she said.
