Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman wins Wangoom Handicap with Outlaws Revenge

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 4:30pm
Trainer Daniel Bowman is all smiles after Outlaws Revenge won the Wangoom Handicap. Picture by Sean McKenna
Young Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman broke through for his first feature win at the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival with recent arrival Outlaws Revenge taking out The Midfeld Group Wangoom Handicap (1200m) on Wednesday.

