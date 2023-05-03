Young Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman broke through for his first feature win at the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival with recent arrival Outlaws Revenge taking out The Midfeld Group Wangoom Handicap (1200m) on Wednesday.
Jockey Dean Yendall allowed the five-year-old gelding to settle outside leader I Am War in the early stages before kicking clear on the home turn down the middle of the track.
Joint $5.50 favourite Outlaws Revenge hung on to win by 1.25 lengths from last year's Wangoom winner Frankie Pinot (Madison Lloyd, $8) with just a nose to the Lindsey Smith-trained Sacred Palace (Beau Mertens, $11).
The Danny O'Brien-trained favourite It'sourtime was scratched at the barriers due to a glued horseshoe issue.
Bowman was suitably delighted with the win after Outlaws Revenge was recently transferred to his stable.
The ex-Adelaide sprinter, which won seven of 24 starts for Ryan Balfour, shifted to specifically target Victorian Owners and Breeders Incentive Scheme races.
"Big thrill, big thrill," he said, while thanking the owners for the opportunity to train the talented sprinter.
"I don't train jumpers so this and the (Warrnambool) Cup are target races.
"I've had shocking luck in this race. I had the second favourite one year who had a temperature the night before.
"I scratched Begood Toya Mother last year. I can't thank the owners enough for giving me the opportunity.
"The horse came to be in unbelievable order.
"Ryan's team have done a huge job and I've been in the same position. It feels disgusting to lose a good horse like that."
Bowman said he set Outlaws Revenge for the Wangoom and was pleased to have Yendall onboard.
"A big thanks to the girls who look after him," he said.
"Melissa and Laura, who ride all his work, and Tanitha who looks after him on the ground.
"He can be a bit of a pig. A bit arrogant but he's got a motor."
Bowman said he had high hopes.
"I'd told everyone that if it was on a soft track that I was extremely confident. I don't really talk them up too much," he said.
"When it got heavy it was just an unknown. He'd never seen anything like it.
"We just had a plan to put him up in the first three or four and keep the momentum and get out to the best part of the track.
"He was the fittest horse in the yard and in great form. He just had to get through the ground.
"Dean Yendall, he's won more races than anyone here so that's why you put him on.
"You can't win races if you haven't got the stock so it is good to show everyone once again that if I've got the stock I can do the job."
Yendall said there didn't look a lot of speed in the race.
"We were happy just to sit off and let him travel up within himself," he said.
"Let him travel, be happy. He wasn't 100 per cent happy on that heavy going.
"I had a good hold of his head. On the straight I asked for an effort and he gave me everything he had.
"That last little bit he started to go 'oh this is getting a bit hard on this heavy stuff'.
"Look we got the job done and that was the main thing."
The jockey said it was an important win for a talented young trainer.
"One hundred per cent, he's a great fellow and him and Denita do a marvellous job with what team they have," he said.
"They always throw me a bone here and there and I love to give them rewards when they do.
"A few seasons back I rode a winner for him as well and it was just as bad conditions out there. For these guys to get a winner during the carnival, bloody brilliant but to get one of the majors even better."
Bowman previously won the group one Bowman's 2019 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes with Begood Toya Mother.
