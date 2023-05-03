The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Three from three: Kelsey Bale blitzes field to clinch Warrnambool Cup on Wednesday night

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:22pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winning trainer Daniel Gibbons with Kelsey Bale and connections after winning the Warrnambool Cup on Wednesday night.
Winning trainer Daniel Gibbons with Kelsey Bale and connections after winning the Warrnambool Cup on Wednesday night.

Warrnambool Cup winning trainer Daniel Gibbons says he is "speechless" at the exploits of champion greyhound Kelsey Bale after she blitzed the field to make it three-from-three in country cups this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.