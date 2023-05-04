The Standard
Trainer Ciaron Maher wins seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase with Rockstar Ronnie, jockey Chris McCarthy ecstatic with win

By Meg Saultry, Justine McCullagh-Beasy and Matt Hughes
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 4:00pm
Jockey Chris McCarthy celebrates his Grand Annual Steeplechase win while trainer Ciaron Maher (inset to the left) rejoices. Pictures by Anthony Brady and Sean McKenna
Ciaron Maher says it was "unbelievable" to win the iconic Brandt Grand Annual Steeplechase for a record seventh time.

