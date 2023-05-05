The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool and Camperdown hospitals get virtual emergency department booths

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 6 2023 - 10:48am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local medical staff - including nurses, doctors and ambulance officers - are all excited about the benefits of the new virtual emergency department services in Warrnambool and Camperdown. Pictured are Paula Conlan (Medical Workforce Coordinator), Melissa Castledine (Ambulance Victoria), Dr Didir Imran (Chief Medical Informatics Officer), Jen Dorney (Medical Administrator), Tim Tabart (Ambulance Victoria), Grant Holmes (Clinical Nurse Specialist), Margaret Bull (Clinical Nurse Specialist) and Dr Prashanth (Consultant Emergency Physician). Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Local medical staff - including nurses, doctors and ambulance officers - are all excited about the benefits of the new virtual emergency department services in Warrnambool and Camperdown. Pictured are Paula Conlan (Medical Workforce Coordinator), Melissa Castledine (Ambulance Victoria), Dr Didir Imran (Chief Medical Informatics Officer), Jen Dorney (Medical Administrator), Tim Tabart (Ambulance Victoria), Grant Holmes (Clinical Nurse Specialist), Margaret Bull (Clinical Nurse Specialist) and Dr Prashanth (Consultant Emergency Physician). Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South West Healthcare has jumped aboard a possible solution to the lengthy wait times crippling many emergency departments including Warrnambool's - a virtual ED.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.