New 13th Apostle Backpackers owner Jason Dale says he hopes to revitalise Princetown

By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:31am, first published 8:00am
New 13th Apostle Backpackers Owner Jason Dale is determined to revitalise the quiet Princetown area.
A general store and bottle-o could soon come to a quiet town on the Great Ocean Road, with Princetown's new hotelier keen to revitalise the area.

