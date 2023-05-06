JASON Rowan is just the second person in Hampden league history to kick 1000 goals.
The Port Fairy recruit - chasing Tony Russell's mark of 1020 - celebrated the remarkable feat against Hamilton Kangaroos at Melville Oval on Saturday.
Rowan dived and took a mark seven minutes into the second quarter.
He went back and slotted the goal, raising his arms in jubilation before being swamped by teammates and fans who recognised the enormity of his feat.
He entered the match needing one goal to reach the magical 1000-goal mark.
Rowan is in his first season at Port Fairy after crossing from Warrnambool where he kicked the bulk of his majors and played in multiple senior premierships.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
