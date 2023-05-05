The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Port Fairy forward Jason Rowan within touching distance of 1000 career goals on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 5 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-Warrnambool premiership star and Port Fairy full-forward Jason Rowan is one kick from reaching 1000 goals. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ex-Warrnambool premiership star and Port Fairy full-forward Jason Rowan is one kick from reaching 1000 goals. Picture by Anthony Brady

History beckons in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon when one of the Hampden league's most dominant goal kickers strides onto Melville Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.