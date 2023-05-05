History beckons in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon when one of the Hampden league's most dominant goal kickers strides onto Melville Oval.
Champion full-forward Jason Rowan is within one goal of reaching the magical 1000 mark when his Port Fairy tackles Hamilton.
The three-time Warrnambool premiership player, who is now within 21 goals of breaking Tony Russell's league record of 1020, joined the Seagulls after a storied career with the Blues at the start of the season and has started brightly with four goals from three matches under former premiership teammate Dustin McCorkell.
While the all-important four points will undoubtedly be front of mind for the team, McCorkell told The Standard the prospect of his great mate reaching the milestone was special.
"He's been so consistent over his whole career as a goal kicker," he said.
"I'm not sure how many centuries he's kicked along the way, it must have been four or five but he's a quality forward at Hampden league level which has always been a quality competition.
"To be able to do that for 15 years is a great achievement."
McCorkell, who first played with Rowan in 2006 when he joined Warrnambool as a player, said it was a testament to his ability to front up year after year.
He's been a wonderful player for such a long time.- Dustin McCorkell
"I can't remember the first year exactly he kicked 100, it would have been a couple of years after that, and there was four or five years after that he was right around the mark of that 100 mark," he said.
"He's been a wonderful player for such a long time."
The Seagulls mentor said aside from the potential for Rowan to make history on Saturday it was a huge game for the club who are chasing their first win of the season, the same as the Kangaroos.
"Every game is a big one in this competition," he said.
"The competition is just so even. You look at Hamilton, they've certainly been good against some teams and I remember they kicked seven in a quarter against North who are always strong defensively.
"Even last week against Portland they had more inside 50s and shots on goals but didn't kick straight.
"When you take them on in Hamilton, regardless of where they sit it's always a tough ask and I'm sure it will be again.
"While both teams haven't had a win so far, we feel Hamilton will be a tough challenge for us."
He added despite not registering a win so far the group was beginning to gel and find what works in their game.
"We knew it would take some time to get things right, we played eight first gamers in round one and have had consistently had six, seven under 18s playing senior footy," he said.
"Every game we've played in though, and we've played some pretty good teams so far, we've been ultra-competitive in patches which is promising.
"We've matched some of these teams for three quarters but it's probably time for us to put together four quarters and hopefully that'll be Saturday.
"The signs are good in my opinion, for us now it's just about putting it all together for four quarters and more consistently and we'll hopefully see the wins."
In the round's remaining game as the Hampden league's split round comes to a close, Terang Mortlake will be looking to remain unbeaten when it hosts Portland at home.
The Bloods have been ultra-impressive and will fancy their chances of moving within touching distance of top spot if they can hold off the Tigers, a side coming off a gritty Anzac Day win against Hamilton.
