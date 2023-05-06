The Standard
Merrivale property sells under the hammer, east Warrnambool home gets passed in

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 6 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:53pm
Ray White auctioneer Fergus Torpy at the auction of a property in Merrivale which was snapped up by a local first home buyer. Mr Torpy's second sale in Warrnambool's east fell through, with the property passed in.
A project property in Merrivale was snapped up for a bargain while a home in east Warrnambool just footsteps from the foreshore fell through in this weekend's auctions.

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

