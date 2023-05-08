The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Thousands attend Warrnambool May Racing Carnival

By Tim Auld
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 28,000 people converged on the Warrnambool Racecourse for this year's May Racing Carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna
More than 28,000 people converged on the Warrnambool Racecourse for this year's May Racing Carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna

More than 28,000 patrons attended the three-day May Racing Carnival, with club interim chief executive Carl Hufer describing it as a "resounding success".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.