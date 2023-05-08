More than 28,000 patrons attended the three-day May Racing Carnival, with club interim chief executive Carl Hufer describing it as a "resounding success".
More than 7300 people attended on Tuesday, 7900 on Wednesday and 13,000 patrons filed into the course on the final day.
"Our key indicators for walk-in admissions, hospitality packages and bars were all up on previous years," Mr Hufer said.
"We've had excellent feedback from patrons over [the course of] the carnival.
"I've got to acknowledge all our staff - they have all worked extremely hard to ensure the carnival was a great event."
Mr Hufer expects wagering figures to be "very healthy" when released later this week.
