South West Coast MP Roma Britnell moves motion for Liberal Party member Moira Deeming to be expelled

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:00pm
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell
SOUTH-WEST Coast MP Roma Britnell is calling on the Liberal Party to expel controversial politician Moira Deeming, saying it is impossible to work with someone who is "holding a gun to your head".

