Man escapes at service station after being forced into boot of car

Hamilton man falsely imprisoned inside car

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:00pm
A Hamilton man sought refuge in a service station after he was falsely imprisoned and assaulted with a metal chain in the rear of a car.

