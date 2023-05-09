Polwarth MP Richard Riordan says his Liberal colleagues need to call off a scheduled vote on whether to expel Moira Deeming from the party because it "doesn't stand up legally".
Mr Riordan said the five fellow party members who had moved the motion to expel Ms Deeming had made "a simple mistake" in drafting the notice of motion.
"I can see the mistake they've made, they've followed the special meeting format, not the expulsion meeting format in the constitution," Mr Riordan said.
"(Brighton MP) James Newbury has just sent an email and added the other people's names without signatures. That doesn't stand up anywhere."
Mr Riordan said the process was clear in the party constitution adopted in late 2022, and the correct notice - with signatures - had been followed just a few weeks ago when Ms Deeming was suspended from the party for nine months.
"I'm tired of this dragging on and on, but this notice of meeting has been sent out inconsistent with the constitution and that's not helpful," he said.
While Mr Riordan has been called a "Deeming supporter" in other mastheads, he said that wasn't correct.
"You've got to remember I was known as not supporting Moira's pre-selection in the first place," he said.
"I'm not a Moira backer, I'm a backer of good judgement, and we're jumping at shadows and going in half cocked on this mission to kick Moira out."
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell, one of the five to issue the notice, said the vote would proceed as scheduled on Friday.
Ms Britnell said on Monday that Ms Deeming was holding a gun to opposition leader John Pesutto's head by threatening legal action against her party suspension. She said lengthy negotiations with Ms Deeming had stalled because Ms Deeming would "move the goal posts" on an agreement.
But Mr Riordan said he'd spoken with the MP assigned to mediate the negotiations and "it was his view that it's not the case". He said much of the reporting of Ms Deeming's threatened legal challenge had missed important information.
"You've got to put the legal threat into context. She asked leadership to finalise the minutes (of the original expulsion meeting), that doesn't take six weeks," he said.
"Yet last week the party still hadn't confirmed the minutes. Moira had acted of her own volition and got very cranky. She was within her rights to want to know her fate."
He said the internecine strife had created "one issue on top of another issue" and detracted from substantial issues the party should be focusing on.
"There are big issues we should be talking about. It's absurd we are sitting in a fight over something that hasn't been done correctly," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
