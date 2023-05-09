The Standard
Port Campbell fast bowler Milly Illingworth earns maiden Victorian contract

By Meg Saultry
Updated May 9 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:30pm
Port Campbell cricketer Milly Illingworth has earned her first state contract playing for Victoria. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Port Campbell's Milly Illingworth is itching to get started and prove herself at the next level after earning a maiden state contract with Cricket Victoria.

