Port Campbell's Milly Illingworth is itching to get started and prove herself at the next level after earning a maiden state contract with Cricket Victoria.
Illingworth, 17, was one of four new faces unveiled in the 20-player squad ahead of the 2023-24 Women's National Cricket League season, with Mortlake export and Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham also named.
Illingworth said she was "so excited" to learn she had been offered a contract, adding it was "always a dream" of hers.
"I was quite surprised but I'd also known the work I'd done to get to that stage so I thought I could have been in with a chance," Illingworth told The Standard. "I found out after my last couple Vic games (in February) - we got back from Canberrra and I got a call the next day.
"It was quite hard to keep it under wraps for so long because I was so excited."
The right-armed pace bowler, who has been clocked upwards of 120 kilometres per hour, made her Victorian debut in February after representing Australia in the Women's Under 19 Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa. She recorded match-best figures of 4-41 on debut against Western Australia.
Cricket Victoria's Head of Female Cricket Sharelle McMahon said Illingworth, along with another newcomer Jasmine Nevins, impressed with their x-factor.
"Milly brings something different with pace and a unique bowling action," McMahon said of the teenager's selection.
Illingworth was thrilled to see one of her close friends, another up-and-coming bowler in Poppy Gardner, also earn a Victorian contract.
"I'm very lucky I've got Jas and Poppy and Georgia Prestwidge," Illingworth said. "We're all so keen and it makes it easier to have us all starting the journey (together), it's been good to celebrate it with (them)."
The teenager said she still had to pinch herself knowing she would be playing alongside the likes of six Australian contracted stars, including the acclaimed Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.
"I'm super lucky I've got that experience to lean on if I'm ever in doubt," Illingworth said. "Their leadership will definitely help, especially the new four, grow into better cricketers."
The Emmanuel College Year 12 student, who plays her premier cricket for Essendon Maribyrnong Park, said she had been able to manage both her studies and sporting pursuits as she works through an off-season training program.
The teenager, who will return to in-person pre-season trainings in Melbourne in June, understands the step up from junior representative cricket to elite women's cricket will be a big one but it's one she is ready to take.
"With the training they've got programmed for the next few months, I think I'll be ready for the longer season," she said. "This pre-season, I'm working on keeping up the standard with those elite players in the team and proving myself. I'm really excited for the opportunity to train and play more games."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
