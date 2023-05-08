THE talent at junior level is impressing one of the region's representative netball coaches.
Hampden has unveiled four sides - 17 and under, 15 and under, 13 and under and 13 and under reserves - to represent it at the Netball Victoria association championships.
The first stage is in Warrnambool on June 4 with the top-two representative teams from each age advancing to finals in Melbourne.
Marie Wall is co-coach of the 15 and under team with Stacey O'Sullivan and is bullish about its chances.
"We're certainly in a pretty good position. As I said to someone 'heavens, they're actually making Stace and I look good'," she said.
The team is laden with netballers who have already played for their clubs at senior level.
"It is a very even side but you have Shelby O'Sullivan who is dynamic in the centre," Wall said. "She's really the little engine room and she's accompanied there with Piper Stephens.
"Of course goal attack slash shooter slash probably goal defence is Indi O'Connor who is bottom-age but we are very lucky to have her in and playing so well.
"Piper, Indi Cameron and Elsie Sinnott are playing seniors permanently with Camperdown.
"It's exciting for them, it's exciting for Hampden league and exciting for Stace and I."
Wall said Hampden could fill more sides, such is the quality of players.
"Because they are so strong, Hampden (15 and under) could've had a second side," she said. "We did it in the under 13s - it was just too much of an opportunity to miss and thanks to Netball Vic they said we could put the second side in."
17 and under: Coaches Jacqui Bowman and Leah Sinnott; Ella Sevior, Grace Cleaver (Hamilton Kangaroos); Alice Suhan, Ava Gruny (Terang Mortlake); Molly McLaren, Mia Mills, Scarlett O'Donnell (Koroit); Eva Ryan (Warrnambool); Jess Walsh, Matilda Darcy (Cobden); Georgia Gilmour (South Warrnambool); Matilda Sewell (North Warrnambool Eagles).
15 and under: Coaches Stacey O'Sullivan and Marie Wall; Izzy McDowall (North Warrnambool Eagles); Hannah O'Keefe, Chloe Gleeson, Indi O'Connor, Shelby O'Sullivan, Rosie Bowman (Koroit); Saskia Gould (Hamilton Kangaroos); Piper Stephens, Elsie Sinnott, Indi Cameron (Camperdown); Lara Clarke (Terang Mortlake).
13 and under championship: Coaches Jaime Barr and Kym Grundy; Georgia Arthur, Edie Batt, Charlotte Smedts, Zoe Dobson, Elsie Finnigan (Koroit); Molly Sevior, Maddox Ryan (Hamilton kangaroos); McKenzie Dillon (Terang Mortlake); Charlotte Hinds (Camperdown); Sophie Smith (Warrnambool).
13 and under reserves: Coaches Leah Kermeen and Nicole Dwyer; Eva Madigan, Maya Veale (South Warrnambool); Lexie Dwyer (Port Fairy); Tyra Sambell (Cobden); Madelyn Clarke, Hope Kenna (Terang Mortlake); Chloe Kermeen (South Warrnambool); Kiara Love, Isabella Wain,Madison Lucas (Camperdown); Poppy Monk (Koroit).
