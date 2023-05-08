Tyrendarra women's coach Glenn Kane says his team's commitment to "showing up" is paying dividends on the football field.
The Darras, in their second season in the Western Victoria Female Football League, extended their current winning record to four with a 10-point win against Horsham on the road on Sunday.
Kane's group now sits second on the ladder at 4-1, with its sole loss in round one against South Warrnambool decided by just nine points.
"The level of commitment amongst the girls continues to increase," Kane, a former Hampden league mentor, said. "There is very little drop off in performance when it comes to those larger away games - Stawell and Horsham - which is really pleasing.
"I think that translates into their performance on the ground... that same commitment they're putting into turning up is holding them in good stead when games are really tight and they're really fatigued and have got to find that little bit extra."
The Darras mitigated the Demons' first half ascendancy in Sunday's clash before digging deep in the final two quarters to bank the four points.
Claire McKenna and Caitlin Storrie were among the winning side's best, while Leesha Kelly-O'Brien and Lashay Blurton each hit the scoreboard on multiple occasions.
Kane, who praised the club's support of its women's team, said his players were looking forward to getting a second crack against top-side South Warrnambool - a team coached by Kane's former Hampden league comrade Chris Meade - in three weeks times.
"It opened our eyes on a couple areas we needed to spend more time on at training," he said of their round one loss to the Roosters.
In other round five results, South Warrnambool and Hamilton Kangaroos scored big win against Stawell and Warrnambool respectively. Clubs have a league-wide bye this weekend.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
