Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer says competition for starting spots and more minutes is red-hot among his deep Big V roster.
The defending division one champions scored their fourth-straight win on Saturday, defeating bottom-side Warrandyte 76-40 at The Arc. After changing his starting five against Craigieburn last round, Primmer said he backed in the same players against the Venom.
"We got a really good start from Keele Hillas especially, she had 10 points in the first quarter," he said. "She's shown us on numerous occasions at practice, that's what she is capable off. She's also helped out of the boards in the last two weeks which has been massive for us."
State-level player Dakota Crichton led the Mermaids with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Molly McLaren - in her second game back from injury - impacted on limited minutes. The teen hit four threes for 12 points in six minutes of playing time.
"I think she played four the first week, (then) six, and we'll probably try and increase that as the weeks come along," Primmer said of McLaren.
The injury-hit Mermaids' depth has come to the fore in recent weeks, with Primmer and his coaching staff unearthing several younger players who have held their own in the state competition.
"Lara Clarke got an opportunity to play (on Saturday) and she played 14-15 minutes and had four rebounds and five points for another young 15-year-old," he said. "Every person who has been given an opportunity to do something has grabbed it with both hands. It's making spots on the roster, let alone the starting five very competitive. You've got to come and train hard, even to the extent some players might have to do extra work on their game."
The Mermaids travel to Seaford on Sunday to face Chelsea before returning to The Arc on May 20.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Seahawks rebounded from its round six loss with a 14-point win over Warrandyte.
US import JP Pollydore had a team-high 20 points, while James Mitchell (11 points, 18 rebounds) and Alex Gynes (15, 11) finished with double-doubles.
