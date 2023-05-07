The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Mermaids win fourth-straight Big V game as deep roster covers injury concerns

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Wormald and the Mermaids trade their green kit for pink during Big V's Pink Round. Picture by Larry Lawson
Amy Wormald and the Mermaids trade their green kit for pink during Big V's Pink Round. Picture by Larry Lawson

Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer says competition for starting spots and more minutes is red-hot among his deep Big V roster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.