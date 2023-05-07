REDEMPTION fuelled Warrnambool throughout its Western District Golf Association division one scratch pennant campaign.
The Paul Walker-captained side was eager to atone for its 2022 grand final loss to Heywood and did so on Sunday, crushing Camperdown 6-1 in the decider at Port Fairy.
Paul, who turned 46 on Sunday, said the team's victory was the ideal birthday present. He also won his own match six-up with five holes to play.
"We lost last year so it was pretty good to come back and redeem ourselves," he said.
"Taking over the captaincy from Blair (Prescott), I pretty much drove it into them 'we've just got to redeem ourselves' and that's what we've done."
Warrnambool was the dominant side throughout the season with its ideal blend of youth and experience paying dividends.
"We have played six matches now and we've won every match 6-1, so we are a very strong team," he said.
"Everyone did their job which was great."
Paul, Prescott, Alistair Gillin, Jack Kerr and Caleb Perry, who played at number one, teamed up with teenagers Lachie Walker, 17, and Joseph Brown, 15.
Brown stood up as the youngest in the team, winning his match, while Lachie lost his match 2/1.
"Joseph won 1-up which was great for him to come down the stretch and get the result," Paul said.
"To have two juniors under the age of 18 playing in the side is really good.
"I don't think either of them will play much (Western District) pennant for Warrnambool in the future because they're both exceptional talents.
"I reckon Joseph's been earmarked by a (Melbourne) club and I know Lachie's just joined Commonwealth so he might play pennant down there next season."
Paul said the duo drove each other to improve.
"They are both very competitive and they both have their strengths and weaknesses," he said.
"Joseph gives it a fair hit with the driver and his putting is fairly good. They drive one another to be better."
For Paul, playing alongside son Lachie made the triumph all the sweeter.
"He was a really good pennant player and he's probably where I get my love for pennant from," he said.
"I never got to do with my father (Ray), win a pennant final, but to do it with my son was pretty special."
Paul praised Camperdown for its special season.
"Coming up from division two is a huge effort," he said.
"I know getting promoted, most clubs are just looking to stay up, but to make the final is a huge effort by Simon (Baker) and his boys.
"I played Tom, his son, today and he's got a really bright future as well."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
