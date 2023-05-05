A lot can change in 12 months.
Camperdown was competing in the Western District Golf Association division two scratch pennant last season but on Sunday, less than a year after earning promotion, it will contest the division one men's scratch final.
The side, which has undergone some personnel changes since it defeated Terang in the division two scratch decider, faces heavyweight Warrnambool at Port Fairy for this year's title.
Long-time Camperdown golfer Tom Moran said it was a huge achievement for the side, which won three of its five games, to make the final in its first season after promotion. The 57-year-old said the belief among his teammates was positive heading into the clash.
"Anything can happen in a final," he told The Standard.
"Everyone will go out and give it their best and what will be will be.
"A big milestone to us was that we stayed in division one which we've achieved that, so that's been great and if we're lucky enough to get the flag at the end of it, well that's just even better.
"But if not, we've still done a great job and we're proud of the club."
Moran said Camperdown had played some "pretty good" golf this season, in particular the side's youngest member Tom Baker.
The 16-year-old scratch golfer, whose father Simon is the captain of the side, has won four of his five individual matches this season and is continually improving, according to Moran.
"He (Baker) has done really, really well and it's great to see him prospering," he said.
"All the other guys in the team too they've been doing their part in winning their matches. I think for a small little club like Camperdown it's been a great effort."
Warrnambool boasts the superior record heading into the final, having finished undefeated from its five matches which included a 6-1 win against Camperdown in round three.
Making things more interesting is Warrnambool team member Jack Kerr is Camperdown's current club champion.
"He (Kerr) is a member over there, he played over there last year because he wanted to challenge himself a bit more and have a go at divvy one scratch and we were happy for him to do that," Moran said. "It'll be a little bit different that way."
The division one scratch final gets under way at 10.45am with the men's finals for division two scratch (10.45am), division three scratch (10am), division one handicap (10am), division three handicap (9.30am), plus the mixed division (9.30am) all being held at Port Fairy on Sunday as well.
Moran said Camperdown were "rapt" for its mixed division side which plays Hamilton in the decider.
The club is expecting a good turnout of its supporters to cheer on the two teams.
