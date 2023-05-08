Josh Bourke has revealed the chance to reconnect with an old friend was the main reason behind his decision to join Warrnambool Wolves from its cross-town rivals.
Bourke, 28, departed Warrnambool Rangers after playing for the club for several seasons and captaining its side in the Ballarat and District Soccer Association.
But with an overseas move to the Netherlands planned for 2024 with his partner, Bourke said he felt this year could be his last chance to play alongside Wolves coach Corrie Shields, a former teammate who Bourke played with at the Wolves as a junior.
"Some might view it as a bit of a controversial move but it was really simple," Bourke told The Standard. "And it was with a heavy heart, I loved that club (Rangers).
"(Corrie's) a pretty old, really good friend of mine and I wanted to reconnect and play with him. I thought this might be my last chance to have a kick with him."
Bourke has lined up for the Wolves in their opening two wins of the South West Victoria Football Association season, including Sunday's 5-0 triumph against Port Fairy.
The experienced leader has settled into the Wolves' line-up well, playing full minutes in both games, but it's been a change of priority when it comes to his sport that has given him a new lease on the pitch.
"I've been playing this game for a long time now and I just enjoy it," he said. "I care less this year about performing that well and am really just focused on enjoying it.
"It's nice to have a new group to slot into but I know a handful of them already. This team just puts in the work."
Playing mainly as a centre-mid and winger, Bourke found the back of the net in the Wolves' opener against his old club but is content to play more of a supporting role for his team.
"My main focus is winning the ball back and I just enjoy passing the ball around," he said. "An assist for me is almost more valuable than a goal."
Bourke is also adjusting to the new competition - previously lining up in the BDSA - and is excited by the unknown of facing a new team each week. He admitted it felt strange to come face-to-face with his old side in round one, with the Rangers re-joining the SWVFA division one competition this year.
"It was obviously a bit funny I had to play them round one," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
