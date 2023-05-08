The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Daylight robbery in Portland at white kangaroo fauna park

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gun-toting thief robs man having picnic lunch at park
Gun-toting thief robs man having picnic lunch at park

A gun-wielding thief wearing a black hoodie and surgical mask has robbed a middle-aged man of a gold ring who was having lunch at a Portland fauna park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.