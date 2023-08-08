The Standard
Warrnambool council finds its voice on seismic testing

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Hundreds of people turned out last month in Port Fairy to oppose seismic testing off the coast. File picture
Hundreds of people turned out last month in Port Fairy to oppose seismic testing off the coast. File picture

Warrnambool councillors have added their voice to growing opposition to proposed seismic testing off the south-west coast - a shift from its initial neutral stance.

