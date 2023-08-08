Warrnambool councillors have added their voice to growing opposition to proposed seismic testing off the south-west coast - a shift from its initial neutral stance.
A crowd of almost 30 people clapped as the councillors voiced their concerns during Monday's public council meeting and voted unanimously to write to the federal government opposing seismic testing for gas exploration.
But after briefings by both sides of the debate, Warrnambool councillors have followed the lead of their Moyne Shire counterparts who last month voted to oppose seismic testing after hundreds attended a public rally in Port Fairy.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said she had moved the motion in response to the "consistent, persistent and increasing communication" over the past few months from people who held "grave concerns" over the dangers to the ecosystem.
"Through no fault of its own, council had accepted playing a somewhat neutral role in this equation - it is a federal issue, we are not the decision makers and we do not have the final say," Cr Paspaliaris said.
She said she thought she was comfortable with that position until she received an email that challenged the council's strong climate change position against its contradicting silence on seismic testing.
"I think council has nothing to lose by making our position known," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said if the council added its weight to the movement against seismic testing, then it might have an impact on decision makers who were required to listen.
She said remaining neutral or silent about the seismic testing issue seemed entirely out of step with the values endorsed in council's environmental policies.
While the majority of those who attended the council meeting opposed seismic testing, Laxon Fowler questioned council's proposed motion urging them to consider the bigger picture.
He said council's business was to support the development of Warrnambool which would in 15 to 20 years require expanded use of fossil fuels.
Mr Fowler said Warrnambool should consider "shouldering its fair share" of the burden of providing fuel supplies, and take the employment and capital opportunities from any fuel supply projects that may come from the exploration.
"This motion attempts to curtail any such development from its first step," he said.
Mr Fowler said taking into account environmental matters worldwide, not just in the south-west, a development in this part of the world would be far better controlled by regulation than in any other location.
"It would almost certainly be healthier for the worldwide environment than any other similar development supplying the same fuel for use here," he said.
Cr Paspaliaris said she understood the argument about Australia relying on a variety of energy sources but 80 per cent of the country's gas was exported.
Australia does not have a gas supply problem, it has a gas export problem.- Cr Angie Paspaliaris
"Australia does not have a gas supply problem, it has a gas export problem," she said.
"So we have, and we have had plenty, we just aren't keeping much for ourselves."
It was a "completely illogical concept" to disturb our marine environment to search for more, she said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the ocean was a crucial marine habitat that should be preserved and not destroyed.
She said the testing would disturb, injure and kill marine wildlife.
Cr Jellie said the ocean should be safeguarded for animals such as the southern right whales at Logans Beach, the eels in the Hopkins River and penguins at Middle Island as well as seals and rock lobsters.
She also raised concerns about the impact testing would have on commercial fishing.
Cr Jellie said "we must stand united" against seismic testing and protect the ocean for future generations.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said while the council had been told it had no jurisdiction over the decision, councillors sat through presentations from both sides of the argument.
"I have to ask the question of myself, 'if they thought we had no influence why did they bother presenting to us at all?," he said.
Cr Ziegeler said in comparing the two presentations, the proponents of seismic testing reminded him of the tobacco lobby when the world was told tobacco had no effect on people.
"It didn't convince me," he said.
Cr Otha Akoch said he had just one message: "leave the nature alone".
Cr Ben Blain said the decision to oppose seismic testing was for "our children and grandchildren".
In opposing the seismic testing in the search for petroleum and gas, he said it was important to look for new clean green renewable energy sources.
Cr Blain said Victoria was moving away from gas with the state government banning new houses from having gas connections.
"Why do we need to be testing and looking for these in the next five years when we are trying to reduce our usage and reliance on them," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.