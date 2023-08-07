Driver who rolled truck, killing 29 cattle, admits being 'inexperienced'

The Standard
Man pleads guilty to careless driving after Hawkesdale crash

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 7 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:00am
A man who failed to negotiate a right-hand bend south-west of Hawkesdale, rolling a prime mover and killing cattle in January, has admitted to being an inexperienced truck driver.

