Officeworks in Warrnambool will open its doors to the public on Wednesday.
The Raglan Parade store, which sells stationery, technology and office products and education supplies, has created 30 jobs for the local workforce.
It will be led by store business manager Mark Ellis who made the move to Warrnambool for the job and a lifestyle change.
"I always wanted to end up in Warrnambool then this opportunity came up and it was too good to pass up," he said.
"Geelong was getting a little bit busier and I liked the quiet life out here."
Mr Ellis previously worked at Rebel Sport and Dan Murphy's.
He said more than 120 south-west people interviewed for positions at Officeworks with 30 staff members from Warrnambool hired. It includes two Indigenous men through The Clontarf Foundation.
The store plans to hire more people later in the year leading up to the 2024 school year. Mr Ellis said there was demand for a store in Warrnambool because residents had to travel two hours to the closest stores in Ballarat and Waurn Ponds in Geelong.
"It's just something this community hasn't had before," he said.
"It's just a one-stop shop for everything you really need in terms of office supplies and back-to-school."
He said the feedback from the community about the store had been positive.
"A lot of people are really excited to have somewhere they can get their printing done now," Mr Ellis said.
"The parents and families are really excited about getting their children set up for all their school needs."
Officeworks managing director Sarah Hunter said the store aimed to build connections and relationships with the community.
It will give Warrnambool College and WDEA Works Training a $1000 cash donation and $1000 in Officeworks gift cards for educational resources and supplies.
The store has a recycling program for customers to bring in their unwanted or broken technology items, batteries, printer cartridges, pens, among other things.
The Standard reported in December 2021, Officeworks and JB Hi-Fi would be established under an estimated $6 million planning permit lodged with Warrnambool City Council at 65 and 69 Raglan Parade.
It is the former Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motor Inn site.
The new store opens on August 9 from 7am to 7pm.
Officeworks will run a community family day on August 19 with free activities and arts and crafts, free coffee, face painting and giveaways from 10am to 1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.