The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Officeworks opens at 65 Raglan Parade, Warrnambool on August 9

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officeworks staff member Amelie Plevier and store business manager Mark Ellis. Picture by Sean McKenna
Officeworks staff member Amelie Plevier and store business manager Mark Ellis. Picture by Sean McKenna

Officeworks in Warrnambool will open its doors to the public on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.