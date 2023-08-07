Welcome to The Standard's weekly football column, The Huddle.
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello is hopeful to have the club's Greater Western Victoria Rebels-listed players available for selection this weekend, including a pair of AFL draft prospects who may not get another chance to play for the club.
The Coates Talent League has a competition-wide bye this weekend meaning George Stevens and Luamon Lual - both tipped to be selected in this year's AFL draft - and bottom-age defender Wil Rantall could be a chance to play against North Warrnambool Eagles.
Stevens and Lual have not featured for the Roosters this season due to representative commitments.
"Hopefully with the Rebels having a week off too we might have some of those players as well available for selection," Battistello said.
"Wil Rantall played on a key forward yesterday (Saturday) down there for the Rebels and did an extremely good job.
"George may play VFL but if he doesn't it'll be pretty exciting for our club because they (Stevens and Lual) haven't had an opportunity to play at all with us this year. They're loved by their players and peers and the club, so if that was the only time we got to see them, I don't think we'll ever see them again. It'd be pretty exciting for our footy club."
The GWV Rebels sit third on the ladder after 11 games this season, with Stevens and Lual piecing together stellar seasons.
Stevens, a big-bodied midfielder, is averaging 29.8 disposals a game while Lual, a speedy defender, is averaging just under 20.
Teenager Charlie McKinnon already looks at home in North Warrnambool Eagles' forward line, just three games into his senior football career.
The 16-year-old Vic Country representative played an important role in the Eagles' 19-point Hampden league win against Port Fairy on Saturday, snagging three goals and setting up a number of scoring shots.
The young forward has six goals from his three senior appearances. Eagles coach Adam Dowie praised the young forward for his showing against the Seagulls.
"He (McKinnon) was terrific," he said.
"He just looks really comfortable at the level. He's just going to keep getting better and better."
As teams look towards finals in the Warrnambool and District league and begin to settle on how they want to structure up, Russells Creek is one side who look to have a few aces up its sleeve.
With the Danny Chatfield and Danny Herbertson-coached Creekers securing an elimination final against either Panmure or Kolora-Noorat in a couple of weeks, there was a dangerous new-look to the side which defeated Allansford on Saturday.
Playing assistant coach Lachlan Edwards, who has predominately played as a key defender this year, was swung forward with tremendous impact in a clever bit of coaching, slotting six goals to be the match-winner.
Herbertson said with the Creekers having an abundance of tall options it provided them with a unique "luxury" for the finals series.
"That's definitely the luxury of having a few key talls in our team," he said after the match.
"We looked at Allansford's team and noticed they didn't have too many talls up forward so we had the luxury of swinging him forward. We have guys who can play taller than what they are down back so we had the ability to do that.
"It's a real luxury for us to be able to do that. Moving forward and into finals, you need to be able to have those cards up your sleeve to use when needed."
The shootout for the Warrnambool and District league's senior goal kicking award will come down to the final round, with Merrivale's Dylan Weir and Allansford's Robbie Hare to battle it out.
While Hare (82 goals), the Cats spearhead has a handy six-goal buffer over Weir (76), the Tigers full-forward has kicked some big bags this season and remains a sneaky chance if he can get on a roll against Russells Creek.
Hare, who has enjoyed a stellar season as the main pillar for the Tim Nowell-coached side, may only need a few goals to seal the deal against Kolora-Noorat but was held to just one major when the two sides last clashed.
Nirranda coach Nick Couch is confident recruit Isaac Stephens can still play a role in the WDFNL finals series as the Blues close in on having a full list available at the right time of the year.
The versatile goal kicker, recruited from Hampden league outfit Camperdown, has also spent some time down back this season and would be a welcome addition after injuring his ankle against Merrivale in round 13.
"We're quietly confident, but we're not sure at this stage," he said. "He hasn't started training just yet but he's important so we'll see how he goes."
The Blues, who secured second position with a win against Kolora-Noorat, finish the home-and-away season with a home game against Old Collegians.
Some scorelines in country football can often raise eyebrows, but a senior match in the Mininera and District league on Saturday makes for mind-boggling reading.
At Lake Bolac Recreation Reserve, Wickliffe/Lake Bolac defeated Moyston/Willaura by an incomprehensible 384 points, registering 90 scoring shots on the way to a 60.30 (390) to 1.0 (6) win.
The home team, who kicked 21 goals in the final quarter, had just one player not hit the scoreboard with Liam Zavaglia registering 11 majors on a remarkable day.
Tatyoon also had a day out against Caramut, winning by 246 points to win 37.24 (246) to 0.0 (0).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.