The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool man aged 20 pleads guilty to trafficking meth

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No jail for man caught with cash and drugs worth more than $30k
No jail for man caught with cash and drugs worth more than $30k

A Warrnambool man caught in a large scale drug trafficking operation with his mother has avoided a jail sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.