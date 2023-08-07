No jail for man caught with cash and drugs worth more than $30k

A Warrnambool man caught in a large scale drug trafficking operation with his mother has avoided a jail sentence.
Troy Rogers, 20, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last month to trafficking meth, dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving offences.
He was 19 when he was caught with 35 grams of meth, worth more than $30,000, and $16,102 in cash during undercover police raids in May.
On Monday, August 7, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Rogers had complied with his bail conditions, as well as the Court Integrated Services Program, and as promised he would therefore not be jailed.
Rogers was placed on an 18-month community correction order which includes 180 hours of unpaid community work.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins said Rogers was a significant player in the local methamphetamine scene and the amount of money and drugs was substantial "for south-west standards".
In sentencing, the magistrate said if Rogers didn't move away from the drug world, he would end up in custody or dead.
He said methamphetamine corrupted users, involving them in crime and violence.
Mr Lethbridge said the drug trade also funded the black market and organised crime, and undermined community confidence.
"You need to understand loud and clear that this conduct is utterly unacceptable because of the extraordinary amount of harm and damage that it does to the community," he said.
On May 12 the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit officers executed a warrant at an Archibald Street address in west Warrnambool where they found a large range of drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons and prescription medication.
That led to a second warrant being executed at a Naringal short-term rental property the following day where the drugs and cash were found in Rogers' room.
The first house was the property of the offender's mother Belinda Rogers, who is expected to be sentenced in Geelong Magistrates Court on August 8.
She has pleaded guilty to significant drug trafficking offences after a cleaner found 114.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine at a Henry Street rental unit in Portland on May 27.
Ms Rogers' car keys and personal items imprinted with her children's names were found in the unit.
Security camera footage showed her coming and going from the unit three times.
The drugs have a potential street value of more than $50,000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.