Driver clocked at 140km/h with meth in her system

Illicit drugs, notably speed and ice, are now more responsible for fatal collisions than alcohol, a south-west magistrate says.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he understood the Coroner's Court had more deceased people turning up from car accidents with amphetamine-based drugs in their system than alcohol.
The magistrate on Monday, August 7, slammed a recidivist drug driver in Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Carlee Walker, of Colac, was clocked at 140 km/h on the Princes Highway in Larpent on March 26 last year.
A subsequent drug test revealed she had methamphetamine in her system.
Walker was overtaking a number of west-bound cars at the time of the offending.
She told the court she thought she was doing 120km/h - which still would have been over the signed speed limit of 100mk/h.
The offender said she didn't believe she'd still have drugs in her system.
Walker was previously caught drug driving in 2019, 2017 and 1998.
The magistrate said the woman would know drugs affected drivers' judgement, perception and reflexes.
"You simply can't endanger the community by driving at those crazy speeds when you have methamphetamine in your system," he said.
"There's no margin of error at all. Someone does something unpredicted and everyone is dead."
Walker was convicted and fined $750.
Her licence was cancelled for 18 months.
