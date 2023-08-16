Tickets are on sale for one of the most anticipated football matches in the south-west this year.
Warrnambool's Reid Oval will host AFL Women's clubs Essendon and Geelong in round six on October 8.
The Standard understands tickets are "selling well''.
Last year's Reid Oval match, where Geelong beat Essendon by 15 points, drew in a crowd of more than 4500 people.
AFL Western District regional manager Jason Muldoon said it was clear there was an appetite for both football clubs to return to the region.
"Clearly, on the back of last weekend's Western Victoria Female Football League grand final and the excitement and participation in that, it's a big boost to have Geelong and Essendon re-commit to the region for the second time in a year," he said.
Mr Muldoon said there was also an appetite from the community and the council for the teams to return because of the clubs' engagement with fans at the 2022 match.
He said Geelong had already committed to visit schools while in the region.
"It's great to see Geelong embedding themselves into the western district community," he said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said Warrnambool was one of five regional cities, alongside Ballarat, Geelong, Cairns and Launceston, to host a game in 2023.
"While all of those places are significantly larger than Warrnambool, we punch well above our weight when it comes to a passion for footy," Cr Arnott said.
"As well as fans voting with their feet last year, the feedback from both clubs was excellent.
"They were full of praise for the Reid Oval facilities, the playing surface and for the support received from the council staff, so they are enthusiastic about returning."
She said Warrnambool's award-winning redeveloped Reid Oval, which reopened in April 2022, made events like this possible.
"As a council, we are incredibly proud to be able to raise the profile of elite female sport and make it easier for young girls in our region to see the pathways available to them, while encouraging more participation in community sport," Cr Arnott said.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
