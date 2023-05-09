The Standard
Warrnambool's Reid Oval wins Ken Gannon Community Football Facility Awards

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:00pm
Ken Gannon, Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott and the AFL's Ben Kavenagh at the announcement of Reid Oval as an award-winning venue. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ken Gannon, Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott and the AFL's Ben Kavenagh at the announcement of Reid Oval as an award-winning venue. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool's Reid Oval has been labelled a jewel in the crown of the AFL after winning a national and state award on Tuesday.

