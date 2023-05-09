Warrnambool's Reid Oval has been labelled a jewel in the crown of the AFL after winning a national and state award on Tuesday.
Head of AFL Victoria Ben Kavenagh announced the redevelopment of Reid Oval had delivered on all its facility priorities in spades.
Mr Kavenagh said that prior to the redevelopment the amenities and the ground were in a poor condition and not female friendly.
He said the facility had won both Victorian and national Ken Gannon Community Football Facility Awards.
Gannon has had a decorated career in the AFL, including roles as chief executive of Geelong Football Club and chief executive officer at AFL Victoria.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said to have Reid Oval recognised by the AFL as the best community football project in Australia was truly a great honour.
Cr Arnott said a crowd of almost 4000 had watched the AFLW game between Geelong and Essendon in October - making it one of the best attended games of the season.
"To think about what Reid Oval has hosted in the past year ... it's just so exciting to know that this is just the beginning," she said.
"We're a city that loves sport and we now have a showcase venue that matches that passion.
"We've spoken regularly about Reid Oval being the jewel in the crown of Warrnambool and what today's award recognises is that Reid Oval is also a jewel in the crown of the Australian football community and that's something as a city we should be immensely proud of."
Mr Kavenagh said on the back of the success of the AFLW game that was held at the new facility in October, there was a strong case for it to be considered for future games.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
