WATCHING women play football at an elite level is inspiring young girls like Camperdown's Opal Wright.
The four-year-old attended the AFLW round seven clash between Essendon and Geelong at Reid Oval on Sunday with her brother, Arlo Wright, 2 and their father Anthony Wright.
A lifelong fan of Essendon, Mr Wright said his daughter was excited to attend the match so close to home.
"She's excited because she thought we were going to the city, but we only had to go to Warrnambool," he said.
Mr Wright said he was pleased his daughter didn't see football only as a game for males.
"It's just what boys and girls play," he said.
"It's good that it's a thing when she's so young because by the time she's old enough to play, it'll just be normal."
It was a special day for Essendon's Mia Busch, who made her AFLW debut at the game.
Her family members, including Remy and Ellie Busch, travelled from Melbourne to be among the spectators cheering her on.
Remy said it was different but nice to attend the match in the country, rather than the city.
"It's more relaxing and I feel like we don't mind going far for Mia's first game," she said. "I feel like it's very special to have the opportunity to go and watch games and be able to play AFLW."
Remy has played football for about three years and dreams of one day playing for Essendon as well.
"Especially for us growing up in Melbourne to have that choice to go down that path is great," she said.
Ellie said it was lovely to be able to see little girls watching the match.
"It's a great opportunity to live in a country where the women are able to play football professionally," she said.
As part of the day, to promote country life and football there was an array of activities for all family members to enjoy. It included mini golf, rides in a cherry picker, a petting zoo, country music blasting over the speakers, a bouncing castle and connect four.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
