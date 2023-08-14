The Western Victoria Female Football League grand finals have been played and won, with Hamilton Kangaroos holding off South Warrnambool to clinch back-to-back senior women's flags.
In the youth girls decider, the Roosters claimed their second flag in as many years, accounting for Terang Mortlake.
Check out The Standard's photographer Anthony Brady's best pictures from the day.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
