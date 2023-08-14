The Standard
2023 Western Victoria Female Football League senior, youth girls grand finals in pictures

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 2:30pm
The Western Victoria Female Football League grand finals have been played and won, with Hamilton Kangaroos holding off South Warrnambool to clinch back-to-back senior women's flags.

