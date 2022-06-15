CAN South Warrnambool carry its barnstorming form through to the Hampden league netball finals and win its first premiership since 1990?
First-year coach Will Jamison has the Roosters humming at the midway point of the season, on top of the ladder undefeated.
Reigning premier and perennial finalist Koroit, currently second, is a threat, as is Cobden - the team most impacted by the coronavirus-wiped out seasons while Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles can be dominant on their day.
It shapes as an intriguing run home as sides jostle for position.
Taken all before it after starting the season with a confidence-boosting away win against Cobden.
Boasts the competition's best attack and defence.
Goal attack Annie Blackburn and boom recruit Hollie Phillips are helping the Roosters average 53 goals a game while the Carly Watson-led defence is restricting teams to 33 goals a game on average.
Flying despite the loss of reigning league best and fairest and damaging midcourter Ally O'Connor in the off-season.
Sits a game-and-a-half clear in top spot and will be hard to dislodge.
A serious chance to make it four consecutive premierships - in between COVID-19 breaks - after finding the ideal blend of youth and experience.
The return of on-court leaders Emily-Rose Dobson and Kasey Barling from maternity leave has been beneficial and helped the development of Isabella Baker, Millie Jennings, Taylah McInerney, Layla Monk and Molly McKinnon.
Younger players, including Mia Mills, Molly McLaren and even 13-year-old Shelby O'Sullivan, have embraced court time.
Just knows how to win and will make rivals nervous come finals.
The dominant team in 2019 before falling in the grand final and unbeaten after 12 games in 2021 before the season was cut short due to statewide lockdowns.
Has found the going slightly tougher this year with losses to South Warrnambool, North Warrnambool and Koroit.
Lost shooting depth in the off-season with Jaymie Finch departing and speed in the midcourt with former league best and fairest Amy Hammond also on the move.
Sarah Moroney's arrival bolstered the back court, former coach Nadine McNamara is providing leadership and teenager Jess Bouchier is settling into her role in the attacking goal ring.
Still a contender, just with a slightly different look.
Started in blistering fashion and scored a win against North Warrnambool Eagles but has fallen to the top three sides.
Amy Wormald is one of the competition's most damaging goal attacks with her height and agility and can turn a game on its head.
Lost experienced defender Emma Cust in the off-season and is blooding youth, such as the versatile Eva Ryan, who was 15 when she debuted, through different positions.
An enigma which would send a scare through any finals team - if it makes it.
Got to within two goals of South Warrnambool and is blessed with high-calibre players across the court, think Maddison Vardy, Skye Billings and Rachael Batten to name a few.
Could fluctuate in form but will send shivers down the spine of rivals come September, such is the talent at its disposal.
Knocking on the door of the five after much-improved form.
Only won four of its 12 games last year and has already got to that total after nine rounds.
Has leadership on and off the court in the form of joint coaches Remy Grant (playing) and Michelle Finck (non-playing) and is noticing improvement from the likes of Madeline Stone and Tyleah Barr.
Injuries have curtailed the team's progress under first-year coach Nat O'Dea but it is starting to find more cohesion on court.
Has moved players, such as experienced goal attack Eve Duckmanton, into the midcourt as it tries to deal with constant changes to the side.
Needs the likes of Leesa Iredell and Kellie Sommerville to spend more time on the court than off it if it's to climb up the ladder.
A familiar face in Leah Sinnott returned to coach a new-look team which is taking time to find its rhythm.
Lost experience in Tracey Baker (retirement), Amanda Gilbert (Nirranda) and Ruby Pekin-Schlicht (US college) in the off-season and is getting games into teenagers Mary Place and Sophie Conheady.
Doubling their win tally would be the first goal to tick off in the second half of the season.
Challenging start for new coach Sharon Kenna who took charge of a new-look side. Goal-scoring option Eboni Knights has been a handy inclusion but battled injury concerns while teenagers Anna Dickson and May Suhan have provided shining lights.
A young team learning from a measured and experienced mentor in Renae Taylor.
Teenagers Maddie Green (wing defence) and Tessa Allen (centre) are playing major roles for the winless side while goal shooter Tara Elliott is learning from goal circle teammate Emily Forrest - one of the most knowledgeable players in the team.
A breakthrough win could be just around the corner.
