The Standard

Hampden netball wrap: North Warrnambool stuns Cobden, Hamilton finds its rhythm

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 5 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME-CHANGER: Maddison Vardy spent time in wing defence on Saturday with immediate impact. Picture: Chris Doheny

Beware the Eagle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.