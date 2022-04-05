news, latest-news,

WORK experience with a former Super Netball player is something Camperdown teenager Sophie Conheady is savouring. The Magpies' midcourter, who made her Hampden league open-grade debut on Saturday, is spending the week with NETFIT. "I have known (organiser) Sarah (Wall) for a fair while with her being from Camperdown and doing NETFIT clinics with her when I was younger, so to have her back in Camperdown now and be able to do work experience with her and the Netfit team is something really cool," the wing attack said. Conheady, 15, played a full game for the Leah Sinnott-coached Magpies in round one. It was a special achievement for the Mercy Regional College student, who has strong family ties to the club. Her parents Donna and Pete have been long-time volunteers at Leura Oval. "Mum was working on Thursday night so she didn't know (I was debuting)," Conheady said. "I messaged her when they were announcing the teams and she rang me straight away. "I was like 'look sorry Mum, I can't actually talk right now but will call you later'. She was on for a good chat. "Dad came over straight away. They were both excited." Conheady, whose older sister Maggie umpired the game against Terang Mortlake, settled into the top grade with ease. "I was surprised I was starting, let alone playing a full game," she said. "I was expecting a quarter here or there maybe." The teenager's love of netball stems from primary school. "As soon as I was in grade one or grade two, I started playing saleyards netball, which is just Friday nights after school, with all of my friends," she said. "At under 12s I made heaps of friends at Camperdown and I couldn't see myself playing anywhere else honestly. "I started training with the seniors last year and playing a bit of div one and with Leah Sinnott coming back and coaching this year I have been given the opportunity to play open. "I am really thankful for that because a lot of other kids or from different clubs don't get those opportunities, so to have a coach who does look at their juniors and gives them chances is really good." Now the plan is to build cohesion with her new teammates. It's something Conheady, who also plays football for Terang Mortlake, believes they've already started to do. "I feel like I drive really well and find space and working with Chelsea Baker in centre I feel like we work really well with the goalies," she said. "Having a new goalie in Lily Eldridge and not having a whole lot of training time, I just felt like we meshed together really well and had good space and timing." Camperdown will play South Warrnambool - coming off a confidence-boosting win against Cobden - at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday as it looks to open its account.

