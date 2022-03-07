news, latest-news,

HOLLIE Phillips is no stranger to racking up the kilometres. The Glenthompson-based teenager, who was unveiled as South Warrnambool's newest boom recruit on Thursday, spends an hour each day commuting to and from work in Hamilton. Phillips, 18, has just picked up her p-plates and will now travel another hour south to Friendly Societies' Park for training each Thursday and matches every second weekend. It might seem onerous for some - but it's something the talented goal shooter is embracing. "It's not even an issue for me, the travel," Phillips, a former Hamilton Kangaroos talent, told The Standard. "This season I just wanted to keep playing the highest level of netball I could. I officially signed the contract on Thursday so I've only had the one session. "I can already tell they're going to be such a great group of girls and Will (Jamieson) as well, to have as a coach. I think as well, with them being a younger group, I can relate to them more and relationships build a bit more too. I'm really excited for the season." Those pre-existing relationships convinced Phillips to make the shift. "I've played with I think about four of the girls at Hampden league (representative) level, Western Region and academy level," she said. "I've got to know a few of the girls quite well so it's definitely not as daunting going down there. "I've played against a lot of the girls in the team quite a bit so I thought it's a nice friendly, family-oriented club so why not take the opportunity to go there and make the most of it." Phillips, who was joint Hampden league most valuable player alongside South midcourter Ally O'Connor in 2021, hoped her switch to the Roosters could help them push for finals. "Honestly, just to try as hard we can each week, put all of our effort that goes into training and into games (would be the goal)," she said. "Hopefully that'll help us come out of it at the end of the day with a win. "Obviously finals would be ideal and I know they're striving for that and hopefully we can get there." Phillips said the chance to work with newly-appointed leader Will Jamieson, a former Australia men's representative, and assistant mentor Leesa Battistello was another boost. "I'd heard about him and his netball history previously and it's very exciting to be coached by someone who has such a high level of knowledge and experience in the game," she said. "So very excited to be coached by him and Leesa as well as she has a lot of experience behind her as well. Will has so much defensive knowledge and Leesa has more on attack and if you put them together, honestly, they're unstoppable. "They've just got the whole court covered." South Warrnambool will travel to play red-hot flag favourite Cobden in round one in a match many anticipate as an early finals preview. The bout is one and two from this past season.

