The Standard

North Warrnambool Eagles embracing South challenge in Saturday Hampden league blockbuster

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG CHALLENGE: Maddison Vardy says the Eagles have what it takes to bring down South Warrnambool. Picture: Chris Doheny

North Warrnambool Eagles star Maddison Vardy understands to knock off the undefeated South Warrnambool on Saturday will take a collective four-quarter effort.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.