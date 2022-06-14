The Standard

Port Fairy netball coach Renae Taylor hopeful breakthrough win is just around the corner

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING THE OPPORTUNITY: Tilly Balmer is settling into Hampden league open netball as a regular for Port Fairy. Pictures: Anthony Brady

PORT Fairy coach Renae Taylor says belief is building among her youth-led team as it chases its first win of the Hampden league netball season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.