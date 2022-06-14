PORT Fairy coach Renae Taylor says belief is building among her youth-led team as it chases its first win of the Hampden league netball season.
The Seagulls are 0-9 at the midway point of the campaign and are the only team without a win.
But the non-playing mentor has noticed growth which she hopes will lead to improved performances on the run home.
"The goal for the second half of the season is to keep pushing sides as much as possible and narrow results as well," Taylor said.
"We have played all the other teams so we know what they're capable of. Hopefully we can get a full team together at some point.
"It's been a little bit difficult with injuries, COVID and people away so if we can get a full side together it will be good to see.
"I think the main thing is for the group to keep pushing sides because I think there is momentum growing."
Emily Forrest, at 27, is the oldest Port Fairy netballer playing regularly with reigning club best and fairest Alicia Moloney enduring a wretched run with injury and illness.
Moloney isn't expected back until after the July bye.
Goal shooter Tara Elliott, who plays alongside Forrest, and goal keeper Laura Coffey are young prospects holding down key posts.
Teenagers Tessa Allen (centre), Tilly Balmer (wing defence and goal defence) and Maddie Green (wing defence) form the nucleus of the team, which has also been without midcourter Liv Cautley (nursing rounds) in recent weeks.
"They're fit, young and having a crack and that's all you can ask," she said.
Taylor said Balmer had embraced the chance to play in the open team.
"She was one of our best players on Saturday along with Maddie, so two 17 year olds playing together at wing defence and goal defence," she said.
"She played a bit of division one at the start of the year and we rotated her off the bench in open but she's taken every opportunity that's been given to her.
"I think wing defence is a good spot for her. She played against someone on the weekend who is really experienced in Clare Crawford - my old (Hamilton) teammate - and I was really impressed with how Tilly went on her."
Port Fairy will be without Forrest - its goal attack - against North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Forrest will be away in Queensland.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
