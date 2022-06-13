South-west duo ink new deals for Geelong

Geelong duo Georgia Clarke and Olivia Fuller have put pen to paper on new deals ahead of the AFLW season in late August.
Clarke, a Branxholme export with 15 games next to her name and Fuller, who plays basketball with the Warrnambool Mermaids in the Big V competition and is developing nicely as a ruck, are among 22 players to re-sign with the Cats, alongside four new players at the Cattery for the upcoming season.
The Cats hold a strong hand in the AFLW draft on June 29, with picks 33, 42, 56, 67 and 85.
Geelong finished 12th on the table in the 2022 season with two wins and eight losses.
