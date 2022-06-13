The Standard

Georgia Clarke and Olivia Fuller among 22 players to re-sign for Geelong AFLW ahead of season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west duo ink new deals for Geelong

Geelong duo Georgia Clarke and Olivia Fuller have put pen to paper on new deals ahead of the AFLW season in late August.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.