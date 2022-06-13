SOUTH Warrnambool welcomed Portland to Friendly Societies' Park on Sunday for a Hampden league under 16 football game.
The Standard photographer CHRIS DOHENY captured the contest.
The Roosters won 13.8 (86) to 1.4 (10) with Samuel Rhodes, Jack McNeil, Wil Rantall, Joe Madigan, Sam Marris and Lochie Chadderton their best.
Kodi Jones, Oscar Barbary, Lachlan Compton, Benjamin McDowell and Jake Tunstall were the Tigers' top performers.
