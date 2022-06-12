Warrnambool Swimming Club coach Jayson Lamb says seeing swimmers and supporters pack into AquaZone for the June meeting once again is rewarding after several years impacted by COVID-19.
The club hosted its first meeting in almost three years over the weekend, with crowds flocking to Warrnambool for the racing action.
"It's been really good, obviously with COVID we haven't held a meeting in three years so from a club perspective it's our biggest fundraiser of the year," he said.
"People travel from far and wide all across the state, it's great for the kids to get back into competition, they put in a lot of work in so to get some routine again is great and they thrive on it."
Lamb said 72 swimmers from Warrnambool competed across the weekend with around 270 across the state.
"We've done really well, there's been lots of PBs and there's just a good vibe, we all get behind each other so these meetings are good for retention," he said.
"It's good for the town, hotels, restaurants are packed and it's just a great vibe."
One of the talented 72 is 16-year-old Emma Hannagan, who achieved nearly a dozen PBs across a brilliant weekend of swimming.
The Emmanuel College student said she was delighted with her form.
"I've been really happy, I haven't competed too much recently just because of COVID but I've managed to get a PB in every single event I've been in," she said.
"I'm happy with my 100 breaststroke, I managed to drop almost six seconds so I'm really happy with that."
Hannagan said her preparation leading into the weekend had been strong.
"I've been swimming consistently and trying to stay disciplined even if there's no competitions in sight," she said.
"I'm trying to show up to training and give it a real crack."
Fellow Emmanuel College student Zavier Aberline enjoyed a strong weekend from an individual perspective, picking up a state time of 31.22 seconds for his 50 metre freestyle.
"I feel really good," he said of his strong performance.
"I went pretty well under the pressure I think - a big part of my swim was my turn and dive, I did well there."
