Allansford A grade mentor Rachel Mungean says her improving side is still in the frame to play finals this season.
Still six points shy from Dennington in fifth position, the Cats coach said anything was possible after moving to a 3-6 record on Saturday with a 29-22 win against Old Collegians.
"It's something we probably haven't done for so long, I'm unsure on the history of A grade at Allansford, but I think it's been a long time coming," Mungean said of her side's push towards playing finals.
"If they can keep pushing forward, keep working together hard as a group, it'll all start coming together I'm hoping.
"We're starting to work well together and just to get that confidence in themselves. The belief, that's the hardest trick."
On a tough day for netball, with conditions providing plenty of challenges, Mungean said the win came down to pressure up the court, with skipper Cassie Jewell leading the way with a dynamic performance.
"The pressure from our mid-court girls was really, really fantastic and got us over I think," she said.
"I thought both teams adapted well to the conditions, it was a good game, it's always enjoyable playing against Jemmah (Lynch)."
Russells Creek, meanwhile sprung a surprise by knocking off finals contender South Rovers by seven goals, 47-40.
The Creekers adapted beautifully to the swirly conditions at Mack Oval and with players slowly returning to the side put in their most complete performance of the season.
"I thought our goalies were absolutely brilliant, but as a team we came together and put in a great performance," coach Stacy Dunkley said.
"We're absolutely thrilled with the win."
Second-placed Merrivale flexed its muscles with a dominant 41-goal win at home against Timboon Demons, with youngster Paiyton Noonan absolutely starring in the resounding 61-21 victory.
It was an interesting lead-in for the Tigers, with coach Elisha Sobey confirming Chloe Lovell would miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury after scans came back, while vice-captain Cloe Pulling and Maya Netherway were late withdrawals on Friday night.
Sobey described the win as "bloody awesome" in the face of yet more changes within the squad and said it gave her a lot of confidence in the depth within the side ahead of the finals where the Tigers are right in the mix for a flag tilt in second position.
In the remaining matches, ladder leader Nirranda were far too strong for Dennington, winning 64-20, with Joanna Couch and Chelsea Quinn (33 goals) in fine form while third-placed Panmure convincingly defeated Kolora-Noorat 62-24.
