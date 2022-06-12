The Standard

Tom Batten hurt in North Warrnambool Eagles' win against Camperdown

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 12 2022 - 6:00am
HURT: North Warrnambool Eagles' Tom Batten suffered a facial injury against Camperdown. Picture: Anthony Brady

NORTH Warrnambool Eagles are sweating on the severity of a facial injury to a key defender sustained in their win against Camperdown on Saturday.

