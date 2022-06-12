CONSISTENT mare Paul's Regret, aided by a perfect ride from talented jockey Jarrod Fry, gave Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow his first Swan Hill Cup win on Sunday.
Paul's Regret defeated the Lindsey Smith-trained stablemates Adelaide Ace and Proconsent to win the $175,000 contest over 1600 metres.
Chow said Paul's Regret deserved the win after having no luck at her recent outings.
"Paul's Regret is just a consistent mare," he said.
"She puts in a 100 per cent in her races. Jarrod gave her a great ride.
"It was Paul's Regret's second try at 1600 metres but I was quietly confident she could win if she had luck on her side. She's run some very good races in stronger company in town.
Paul's Regret is a home bred and that makes the win even more special. We've had a great run with the breed. It's great to get a Swan Hill Cup trophy on the mantelpiece."
Sunday's win was Paul's Regret's fifth from 27 starts. The five-year-old mare has won more than $530,000 in stake-money for her connections.
Adelaide Ace was trying to win back-to-back Swan Hill cups for Smith - another Warrnambool trainer - but he couldn't reel in Paul's Regret over the concluding stages.
Smith said he was happy with Adelaide Ace and Proconsent in the feature race over the three days.
"Both my horses ran well in the cup, they were just beaten on the day by a better one," he said.
"We've had a pretty good carnival, winning three races including the other feature the Golden Topaz on Friday with Triple Missile."
Apprentice jockey Alana Kelly took the riding honours on Sunday, booting home three winners.
