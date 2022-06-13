The Standard

Lachi Rooke re-commits as Brierly-Christ Church coach for 2022-23 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMITTED: Lachi Rooke will coach Brierly-Chris Church again in season 2022-23. Picture: Morgan Hancock

REAPPOINTED Brierly-Christ Church coach Lachi Rooke says natural progression from its promising juniors will help it rise up the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association ladder.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.