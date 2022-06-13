REAPPOINTED Brierly-Christ Church coach Lachi Rooke says natural progression from its promising juniors will help it rise up the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association ladder.
The Bulls' division one side was limited to one win last summer but Rooke is bullish about their prospects for the 2022-23 season.
"There's plenty we can improve on and I think that's the exciting thing," Rooke said.
"We didn't get a whole lot of wins on the board from a division one point of view but I was pretty encouraged that we were able to develop junior players and we've still maintained the core of our side.
"The fact we have such a young group of players made it easy to go again (as coach) and I think there's some promise there so hopefully we can capitalise on that."
Rooke said he took lessons from his first season in charge, describing it as "a steep learning curve".
The radio presenter said providing clear direction to players across all grades was something he prided himself on.
"It's just about being a really good communicator and making sure guys understand their roles and know their roles," he said.
"And making sure you have plans for everyone because regardless of what division they're playing, guys need to know what they're doing of a weekend and how they're contributing to the team."
Brierly-Christ Church, which is yet to appoint a captain, expects to retain its list and hopes to have "a couple of exciting announcements in the next few weeks".
Rooke said any additions would help complement the Bulls' emerging list.
"Zac Brooks had a great year and came home really strong," he said.
"I think he made 250 runs for the season and that is from a guy who missed a couple of years with injury and finally got himself back into the ones and showed he can continue on.
"We were able to blood guys like Will Colla and Matt Gome and they showed some promise too.
"The opportunity is there for them to consolidate their spots but it's not a given as well, we want to make sure it's competitive for spots and that's right through the divisions."
Rooke is committed to a holistic approach.
"Division two had a lot of young kids come in and we had 28 players go through division four and they ended up winning the flag and there was a lot of junior kids who went through there," he said.
"Like every club we're looking to boost our numbers and give ourselves a bit more depth as well."
The Bulls will complete eight to 10 weeks of pre-season training before an expected start date in October.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
