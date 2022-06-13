Sydney Swan Lewis Taylor knows as long as he's performing, pushing his case and training hard the opportunities will eventually open up.
The Terang Mortlake export has been on the outer this AFL season but blistering recent form in the VFL prior to the bye - including consecutive matches of 38 and 40 disposals - has the midfielder in the frame for his first match since round 13, 2021.
The 27-year-old former Rising Star winner said he was feeling good about his footy after a break and keen to put his name in front of selectors.
"My form's been consistent enough, I've been able to contribute which is the main thing," he said.
"The ones are going really, really well but hopefully at some stage I can sneak in, but at the moment I'm focusing on playing my best footy and that's in the VFL at the moment.
"That's where my head is at, we're trying to make finals in the VFL too, it's tight there on the ladder from sixth to tenth or so, hopefully we can push for finals."
The ex-Brisbane Lion said the seventh-placed Swans were a tough side to break into but was positive things can change in an instant within the AFL environment.
"I go through my vision and stuff every week with Jeremy Laidler (VFL coach), so for me I'm just looking to keep my form up until a spot potentially opens up," he said.
"I'll try and put together a string of good performances, keep knocking on the door and see what happens.
"It's all you can really do."
With 123 games of AFL football next to his name, Taylor said he was enjoying the lifestyle of Sydney and being out of the traditional football bubble.
"A lot of players, whether they come from Melbourne or whatever and get drafted to a non-footy state, there's something really enjoyable about it," he said.
"A lot of guys can relate to it, whether its in Queensland or New South Wales."
Being a part of the famous 'Bloods' culture is something the former Mercy Regional College student has seen first hand across his stint with the Swans.
"Coming from another team, it's what you hear about, the Bloods culture and it's something I wanted to learn about," he said.
"When you get to the club, they give you a bit of a run through with what it's all about. You can just tell how passionate people are at the club and it's a very tight group, you can see it.
"It's a good bunch of lads and we all look after each other."
The midfielder said post-footy he had a keen interest in exploring coaching or doing a trade.
"I think country footy would be something I'd look into, but I don't mind the coaching side of things," he said.
"I'd be open to the idea (of coaching my own team), and I'm in my ninth year now so whenever my time is up, whenever that might be, I'll definitely be able to take some things I've learnt to hopefully help someone.
"I've knocked off a coaching course and potentially it's something I'll look into after I finish in the AFL."
