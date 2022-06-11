Victoria Police have arrested and charged a Cobden man over a two-car crash that killed a young Irish national in the early hours of June 5.
The 25-year-old was arrested around 4pm on Friday and charged with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and failing to give way at a stop sign, said leading senior constable Kendra Jackson.
The charges come following an investigation by the Victoria Police major collision investigation unit.
The man was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on June 14.
The deadly crash occurred at the intersection of Bond Street and Cross Forest Road, Cobden, around 1.20am on Sunday June 5.
An 18-year-old man was ejected from one of the vehicles and died at the scene. Two male passengers aged 30 and 21 were taken to hospital with serious injuries while the female driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
