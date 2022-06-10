The Standard

'Never give up': Family and friends to farewell Warrnambool's Naomi Philpot after battle with brain tumour

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naomi Philpot will be farewelled on Saturday at a memorial service,

"Never give up" were the three words Warrnambool's Naomi Philpot lived by during the nine years she spent battling a brain tumour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.