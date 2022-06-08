Mortlake Cricket Club members voted to join the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association at a special meeting on Wednesday night.
It's expected the club will move from South West Cricket to the WDCA for the start of the coming 2022/23 season.
Advertisement
At this stage it is not known if Mortlake will field a team in division one to off-set the current bye created after Northern Raiders were promoted after winning WDCA division two last season.
Koroit and Nirranda have also been keen to seek promotion to division one.
Mortlake has enjoyed sustained success in South West Cricket during the past decade, being the association's powerhouse club and taking out the rich Sungold Twenty20 competition.
The club has also recently installed a turf pitch and has excellent lighting at D. C. Farran Oval.
Almost $500,000 of lighting upgrades, completed in mid May, mean the venue meets Victorian Football League standards and can facilitate night cricket.
At the time Mortlake Recreation Reserve committee of management committee member Noel McConnell said the lights were turned on for the first time that week to focus and position lighting across the ground.
"The lighting has been very poor for a considerable amount of time and whilst it was OK for football training, and the like, in days gone by, it's no longer suitable," he said.
The project to replace the lights cost $420,000 and was partly funded by a federal government COVID-19 stimulus package ($200,000), and $40,000 each from local philanthropic trusts, Moyne Shire Council and user groups including football and cricket clubs.
"It provides lighting of 200 lux which is suitable for regional night-time competitions and it's also suitable for night cricket," Mr McConnell said. "We couldn't host either of those things, it was hard enough to provide enough lighting for football training, let alone a match."
The recent $10.7 million upgrade to Warrnambool's Reid Oval was scheduled to be 200 lux, but once completed it was lifted to 300 lux.
Merrivale has hosted twilight/night T20 games with 200 lux lighting.
"Night cricket comes on board and the Mortlake Cricket Club's been pretty successful in the past and they're looking forward to day-night games," Mr McConnell said.
The project will complement the reserve's state-of-the-art indoor training facility.
"We also get a lot of support from the indoor cricket training facility so night cricket will augment that capacity of the indoor facility," Mr McConnell said.
The facility's main users are the Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club and the Mortlake Cricket Club, as well as some community groups.
The lights followed the newly installed five turf wicket at the oval in April at a cost of about $100,000 which Mr McConnell said would be used for the upcoming cricket season.
More to come.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.