After almost three decades in Warrnambool's city centre, clothing retailer Jean Jail is closing the doors to its Koroit Street store.
Thursday was the store's final day in the CBD as the business owners consolidate, and base all of its operations from the city's Homemaker Centre.
Sandra and Glenn Smith purchased the original Koroit Street business 26 years ago, from the previous owners who'd had it for three years.
The humble family business has exceeded expectations with a loyal and growing customer base. Jean Jail now ships products to customers worldwide, with its sales increasing by 230 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.
Its success and growth has been attributed to a dedicated team of 50-plus employees as well as its online store.
Online founder and daughter Casey Pearce launched its web sales in 2013 after seeing it as an opportunity to grow the business, well before e-commerce was commonplace for smaller retailers.
In 2015, Jean Jail branched out to open a second retail store at the Homemaker Centre which included a dedicated warehouse to pack and ship its online orders.
By 2021, they had outgrown that site and jumped at the chance move a few doors up to larger premises at the centre. In May of that year they opened a larger retail space, and in August the cafe opened its doors.
Jean Jail will soon also include a menswear store which is due to open in the coming months, as part of the flagship operation, creating room to expand its men's and women's offerings.
The Koroit Street store which started it all, was 300 square metres in size. The business is now based on a 3000 square metre site.
Mrs Pearce said saying goodbye to the city location and relocating was bittersweet, having spent much of her childhood and time in the store.
Mrs Pearce thanked their loyal customers and staff for their support and said there were some regulars who'd shopped there since the beginning. She encouraged those who hadn't ventured to the east Warrnambool store to call in.
"It's hard emotionally to let go of but it's time for us to move on and keep building where we are," Mrs Pearce said.
"It's developed and changed. Over the years we've had skate wear, all the different facets, dressy, casual and streetwear. It's had all those elements to it."
By listening to their customers and their own judgement over the years, the family business has continued to evolve and remain on trend.
"Fashion is so fast moving," she said.
"I think it's probably the hardest thing they could have chosen (to go into). To be able to keep relevant is a very hard thing to do in that space, but we've had some core labels the whole time we've been there.
"Things like Levi's and brands that don't date," she said. "They're our staples and then there's brands that come and go. There's brands that don't survive and then there's ones that do. It's jumping on the new trends and finding what our customers are asking for."
She said like many south-west businesses Jean Jail was also recruiting and said it offered many exciting opportunities including marketing, the warehouse and cafe.
