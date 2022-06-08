The Standard

Moyne Shire Council appoints new chief executive

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stepping up: Brett Davis is the new Moyne Shire Council chief executive after taking over the role temporarily when predecessor Bill Millard quit in April.

Moyne Shire Council has appointed interim chief executive Brett Davis to the role on a permanent basis after councillors endorsed the decision on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.